Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,305 Shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXP stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.38 and a fifty-two week high of $91.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.21.

About iShares Global Comm Services ETF

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

