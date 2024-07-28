Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 563 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $147.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.35. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $152.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 110,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $15,486,359.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,601,140.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 110,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $15,486,359.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,601,140.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 702,930 shares of company stock worth $97,948,044 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Ares Management from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ares Management

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.