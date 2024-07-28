Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,363 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $87.35 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $93.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.05.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,383,370 shares of company stock worth $288,293,276 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

