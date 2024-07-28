Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,203,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.01% of Black Hills worth $447,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,251,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,430,000 after purchasing an additional 475,768 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 904,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,737,000 after purchasing an additional 203,340 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 725,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,122,000 after purchasing an additional 48,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average is $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $61.42. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $169,674.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

