Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,646,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.94% of Blackbaud worth $418,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 12.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,663,000 after buying an additional 135,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,145,000 after buying an additional 24,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,589,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after buying an additional 77,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Blackbaud by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $79.98 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average of $76.50.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $279.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $137,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 1,768 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $137,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $87,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,262 shares in the company, valued at $11,849,661.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,476 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,161 over the last 90 days. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

