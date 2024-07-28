BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the June 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BME. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 171,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 83,650 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 37,555 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter worth $7,800,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the first quarter worth $792,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter worth $728,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

BME opened at $41.15 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $42.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average is $40.85.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

