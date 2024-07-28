Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 143.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLDEW opened at $0.18 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

