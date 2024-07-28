BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Escalade were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Escalade by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Escalade in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Escalade by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Escalade by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in Escalade in the first quarter valued at $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Escalade alerts:

Escalade Stock Up 0.4 %

Escalade stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.24. Escalade, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 4.55%. Analysts predict that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Escalade’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Escalade

Escalade Profile

(Free Report)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.