BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $99,000 Stake in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Maiden were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 76,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maiden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 102,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Maiden alerts:

Maiden Stock Up 0.5 %

Maiden stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $211.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Maiden Profile

Maiden ( NASDAQ:MHLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 26.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.