BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Lands’ End were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LE. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Lands’ End by 456.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Lands’ End by 334.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Lands’ End Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $17.63 on Friday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.84.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $285.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Lands’ End Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

