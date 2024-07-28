BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $980,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $395,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

