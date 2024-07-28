Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Issues Earnings Results

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 7.47%.
Bouygues Price Performance
BOUYF opened at $34.02 on Friday. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42.
About Bouygues
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bouygues
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.