Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.47.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BFH

Bread Financial Stock Performance

NYSE BFH opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $55.08.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 47.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1,280.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bread Financial

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.