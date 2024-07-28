Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Holdings Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,446,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 64,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In other news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $249,303.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,106.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,982.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $249,303.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,106.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,714 shares of company stock worth $3,637,623. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of EAT opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.51. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $76.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.62.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brinker International

About Brinker International

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.