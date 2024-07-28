Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,760,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.60% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $452,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 62.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.62. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. The company had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

