Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) Trading 0.5% Higher

Buhler Industries Inc. (TSE:BUI – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.03 and last traded at C$2.03. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.17. The firm has a market cap of C$50.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63.

Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Buhler Industries had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of C$71.10 million during the quarter.

Buhler Industries Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells agricultural equipment in North America. Its principal products include tractors, bale carriers, grain augers, snow blowers, tillers, finishing mowers, feed processing equipment, tillage equipment, and hay and forage equipment. The company markets its products primarily under the Allied, Farm King, and Versatile brand names through a dealer/distribution network.

