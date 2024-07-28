Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $68.32 and last traded at $67.68, with a volume of 23333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.06.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.01%.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Up 7.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.75.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $26.39 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,816.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,816.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.65 per share, for a total transaction of $30,435.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,727,925.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,730 shares of company stock worth $431,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 50.6% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 308,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after buying an additional 103,527 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 96.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 39,769 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $2,218,000. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $1,589,000.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

