C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.17. 720,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,289,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Northland Capmk raised C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.83.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 148.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in C3.ai by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

