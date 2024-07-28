Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Update

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,000 shares, a growth of 153.7% from the June 30th total of 127,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Caesarstone Trading Up 3.2 %

CSTE stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. Caesarstone has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 20.45% and a negative return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of Caesarstone

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 89.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 329,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 155,956 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 21,632.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 53,433 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 19.8% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 36,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

