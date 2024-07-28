California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 99.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,441,000 after buying an additional 617,084 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $20,713,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,100,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $446,326,000 after buying an additional 344,043 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in California Resources by 7,345.1% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 340,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after buying an additional 335,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in California Resources by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 420,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after buying an additional 270,508 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average of $51.59. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Resources

In other California Resources news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRC. Mizuho upped their target price on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays started coverage on California Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on California Resources in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

California Resources Profile

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

