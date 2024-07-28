Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

CPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CPB stock opened at $46.75 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

