Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $70.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.90% from the stock’s previous close.

CLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Celestica stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.80. Celestica has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $63.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Celestica will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 32.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in Celestica by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 19,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 90.0% during the second quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 78.6% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Celestica by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

