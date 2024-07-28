CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 157,874 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,874 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 140,560.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.07.

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

