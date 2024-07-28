CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 2,452 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $14,952,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $122.93 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $124.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.08 and its 200 day moving average is $102.49.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.74). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $75.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.65 million. Research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

