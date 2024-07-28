CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 4,922 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.20% of American States Water worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 44,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American States Water

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 640 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at $543,805.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Hopkins purchased 560 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,937.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

American States Water Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $82.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average of $73.62. American States Water has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $89.73.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

