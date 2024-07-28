CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.24% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Compass Point raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

