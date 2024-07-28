CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.11% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 450.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,290 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $254.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.10. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.40 and a 1 year high of $259.67.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.