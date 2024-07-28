CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Etsy were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 26.8% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 7,221.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 29,463 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Etsy by 703.2% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in Etsy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 40,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 20,007 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.