CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.07% of Vontier worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Vontier by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 209,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 95,549 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,662,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 172,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 71,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of VNT opened at $39.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.