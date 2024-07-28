CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 1,106 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.11% of Balchem worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Balchem by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Stock Performance

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $180.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.68. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $182.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.29.

Insider Activity

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.26 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

