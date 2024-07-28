CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 1,183 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,482 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.06% of Range Resources worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 17.9% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

RRC opened at $31.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, Director Charles G. Griffie bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,983.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,926 over the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

