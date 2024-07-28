CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 5,513 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.15% of Spire worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Spire by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Spire by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $67.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.51. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.38.

Spire Announces Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 76.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $107,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spire

About Spire

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.