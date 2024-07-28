CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 967 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,534 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.07% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,192,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,378,000 after purchasing an additional 495,215 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 377,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,543,000 after buying an additional 51,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $119.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.89. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $123.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.79.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

