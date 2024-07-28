CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Decreases Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,499 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $120.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.52. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.02 and its 200 day moving average is $114.32.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

