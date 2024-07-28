CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,831 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.13% of Helmerich & Payne worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

HP opened at $40.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.47. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

