CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 200.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 9,467.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,989,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,560,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $10,089,200. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $67.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.01. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

