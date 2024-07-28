CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.06% of Encompass Health worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EHC. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Encompass Health by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,969,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,384,000 after buying an additional 1,389,275 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $75,424,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $69,178,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,364,000 after purchasing an additional 709,593 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 379.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 578,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after purchasing an additional 457,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EHC. Leerink Partnrs raised Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,596.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,596.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $91.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average of $80.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $91.96.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

