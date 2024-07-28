CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.12% of Itron worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 61.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.09.

ITRI opened at $103.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.93. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,852.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,444,965.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,852.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,775 shares of company stock worth $192,613. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

