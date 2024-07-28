CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.13% of New Jersey Resources worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 299,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NYSE NJR opened at $47.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.60. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $47.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $657.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,788,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,996. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

