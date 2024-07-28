CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,221 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in FOX by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in FOX by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in FOX by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in FOX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

FOX Stock Up 1.3 %

FOX stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.82. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.