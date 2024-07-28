CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 80.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CVE. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James raised Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $19.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.44%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Articles

