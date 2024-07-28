CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,922 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.06% of Crocs worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $1,136,921.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,750,355.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445 in the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $130.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.50. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $165.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.