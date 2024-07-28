CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.13% of GMS worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in GMS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GMS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GMS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

GMS Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:GMS opened at $94.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.76. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.63.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GMS

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMS Profile

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.