CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $5.11 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.06% of MarketAxess worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,866,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in MarketAxess by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKTX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MarketAxess from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MKTX

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $225.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.03. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.42 and a 52-week high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.47%.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.