CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.11% of Glaukos worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GKOS. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GKOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $119.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $126.96.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $217,265.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,746,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $217,265.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,746,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,171. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

