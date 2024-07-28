CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $5.31 Million Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,157 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.06% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 50.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:SSD opened at $192.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.88 and its 200-day moving average is $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.93 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

