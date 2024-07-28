CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,845 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.10% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $453,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $453,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,294,050. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.68. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $57.08.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The firm had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

