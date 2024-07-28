CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,509 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,803 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $66.57 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.71.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

