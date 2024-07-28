CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $5.51 Million Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.06% of Woodward worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 743.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,452,000 after purchasing an additional 197,125 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $3,962,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $183.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.64 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

