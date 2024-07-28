CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $6 Million Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,505 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $114.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

